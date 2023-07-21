South Korea: One person killed, three others injured in stabbing rampage in Seoul 

Seoul [South Korea], July 21 : One person was killed and three others were wounded after a man went on a stabbing rampage near Sillim subway station in southwestern Seoul on Friday, South Korea-based Yonhap News Agency reported.

The man wielded a weapon near Exit 4 of the subway station around 2 pm (local time), Yonhap News Agency reported. A man in his 20s was killed and three injured men were taken to the hospital for treatment. None of those injured was reportedly in a life-threatening condition.

Police arrested a man in his 30s as a suspect from the site of the attack, according to Yonhap News Agency. The investigation is being carried out to determine the motive of the crime and the relations between the suspect and the victims.

Police officers reached at the spot after an emergency call reported that "somebody has stabbed people and is running away."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor