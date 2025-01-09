South Korea: Opposition parties introduce revised special counsel Bill targeting Yoon's martial law bid

Seoul, Jan 9 South Korea's Opposition parties on Thursday introduced a revised bill to launch a special counsel probe into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, a day after a previous version was voted down at the National Assembly.

The new version proposes that the Supreme Court's chief justice recommend a special counsel to look into Yoon's insurrection charges.

The previous Bill, which proposed special counsel recommendations from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, was scrapped Wednesday after being voted down by just two votes.

The Opposition's decision comes in an apparent effort to secure more defection votes from the ruling People Power Party.

"The two candidates for the special counsel will both be recommended by the chief justice of the Supreme Court," a DP official told.

"The ruling party will have no reason to oppose it."

The DP also decided to exclude a clause that allows Opposition parties to request a new recommendation in the event the proposed candidate is deemed unfit, Yonhap news agency reported.

Instead, the revised bill expands the scope of the investigation to include charges Yoon committed the "crime of treason" against his own country.

In a policy meeting earlier in the day, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said Yoon had provoked a military attack from North Korea to create justification for the December 3 martial law imposition.

The DP plans to put the new bill up for a vote next Tuesday or Thursday.

Earlier on January 8, South Korea's National Assembly had rejected two special counsel Bills targeting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid and allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon Hee in a re-vote on Wednesday.

The special counsel Bill targeting Yoon had called for the designation of special prosecutors to look into insurrection charges related to Yoon's short-lived martial law imposition.

The Bill had been rejected in a 198-101 vote with one abstention and was ultimately scrapped as it failed to gain the two-thirds support required to override the president's veto.

