South Korea: Opposition party wins in National Assembly elections

Seoul [South Korea], April 11 : The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has secured a majority in the National Assembly in the country's general elections in another major setback for the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In the elections held on Wednesday, the DP secured victory in 161 out of 254 directly contested seats while the PPP won only 90 seats. With the inclusion of proportional seats, the DP and its satellite party have 175 seats in the Assembly while the PPP and its satellite party garnered 108 seats in the 300-member National Assembly.

Scandal-tainted former Justice Minister Cho Kuk-led Rebuilding Korea Party considered a part of the opposition bloc won 12 proportional seats. The New Reform Party led by ousted former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok won two seats, according to a Yonhap News Agency report.

The election results showcased the soured public sentiment towards the Yoon administration just two years after he assumed office, with the PPP managing to prevent the broader opposition bloc from taking a two-thirds majority.

In the elections held four years back, the then-ruling DP won 180 seats with its satellite party while the United Future Party, the PPP's former name, and its sister party secured win in 103 seats, according to Yonhap News Agency report.

67 per cent of the total 44.28 million eligible voters cast their ballots, the highest voter turnout for general elections in 32 years, according to South Korea's National Election.

This year's elections carried extra weight for the PPP as its inability to regain a majority could potentially render the Yoon administration a lame duck for the remaining three years of his single five-year term, which is slated to end in 2027.

While urging people to support them in the polls, the PPP said that the Yoon administration has been unable to move forward with its reform agenda for the past two years due to the uncooperative parliament under opposition control.

Meanwhile, the DP called on voters to pass stern judgment on what it calls the "incompetent" Yoon administration. It accused the PPP-led government of causing the economy and the livelihoods of the people to worsen seriously and mishandling a series of controversial issues for the past two years.

After the release of the official results, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon resigned to take responsibility for the overwhelming defeat. In a press conference at PPP's headquarters in Seoul, he said, "I apologize to people on behalf of our party, which fell short of receiving people's support."

Han Dong-Hoon said, "I solemnly accept the will of the people and deeply reflect on myself. I take full responsibility for the election results and step down," Yonhap News Agency reported.

In the wider Seoul area, considered the primary battleground that ultimately shapes the election results in South Korea, the DP secured the win in 90 out of 122 constituencies. It also secured victory in 53 seats out of 60 seats in the Gyeonggi province. Traditionally, Gyeonggi is considered a stronghold for the liberal party.

Some PPP candidates secured victory in some districts in the region after closely contested races. Kyung-won of the PPP secured a victory against DP candidate Ryu Sam-young in Seoul's Dongjak-B district. PPP's ousted former leader Lee Jun-Seok secured his first-ever parliamentary seat in the Hwaseong-B district in Gyeonggi province.

