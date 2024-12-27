South Korea: Parties split on constitutional court prospects after acting President's impeachment

Seoul, Dec 27 South Korea's rival parties on Friday were divided over whether Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who is set to assume the role of acting leader after acting President Han Duck-soo was impeached, would formally appoint three Constitutional Court justice nominees to deliberate on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.

The appointment of the three justices to fill vacancies on the nine-member bench has been the main sticking point that prompted the opposition-led National Assembly to pass an impeachment motion against Han, who had stepped up as the acting president after Yoon's impeachment on December 14.

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) pushed ahead with Han's impeachment after he refused to appoint the justices. Han also refused to promulgate two special counsel bills targeting Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) has argued that Han lacks the presidential authority to make the appointments and has vowed to file a suit with the Constitutional Court seeking an injunction if he proceeds.

Observers say Choi is likely to exercise his authority as the acting president conservatively but could make the appointments to prevent the DP from raising additional impeachment motions as part of efforts to stabilize state affairs and reduce economic uncertainties.

"Rejecting the bills and special counsel probe bills was understandable, but the reasoning for rejecting the appointment of Constitutional Court justices is unconvincing," a government official said. "From the perspective of a rational bureaucrat, wouldn't Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok make a different decision than acting President Han Duck-soo?"

Earlier in the day, Choi told reporters the "role of an acting president of an acting president" is "very limited."

The PPP has reaffirmed its stance against the acting president exercising the right to appoint justices, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The principle is based on established precedents, and the most conservative and stable interpretation, which applies to all acting presidents and not to any specific individual," Rep. Park Soo-min, a PPP spokesperson, said.

Meanwhile, the DP argues the appointment of the justices should be the acting president's priority.

In a radio interview with local broadcaster KBS, DP Rep. Lee Yong-woo said he believes Choi will "resolve this confusion with reason."

Given that Choi has consistently stressed the importance of easing uncertainties to address the economic crisis, observers say he is expected to at least proceed with the appointment of the justices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor