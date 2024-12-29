South Korea Plane Crash: 28 Dead as Aircraft Carrying 175 Passengers Hits Airport Wall

A Jeju Air plane carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants drove off the runway and crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency has reported.

At least 28 people are confirmed dead following the crash, the report stated.The flight was returning from Thailand to South Korea's Muan International Airport. The crash is believed to have been caused by "bird contact, leading to a malfunction in the landing gear" as the plane tried to land at the airport in southwestern South Korea, according to Yonhap.

Photos circulating on social media showed thick black smoke coming out of the plane.The fire was later brought under control, with rescue teams working to evacuate passengers from the aircraft. Amid the ongoing rescue mission, two people have been found alive, the agency reported.