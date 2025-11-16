South Korea PM urges safety measures after Seoul river bus accident

Seoul, Nov 16 South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, on Sunday, instructed the Seoul city government to conduct a joint probe with the Interior Ministry into a recent river bus accident and draw up necessary safety measures.

On Saturday, one of the boats that run on the water bus service along the Han River came to a stop near a dock in southeastern Seoul while passing through shallow waters.

All 82 passengers aboard were safely rescued by police and fire authorities.

Kim expressed grave concerns over the overall safety of the service, including whether the Seoul city government had factored in topographic circumstances when choosing the locations for stops and operation routes, according to Kim's office, Yonhap news agency reported.

In a statement, the city government apologised for causing inconvenience to the public and vowed to more thoroughly inspect operation.

All safety response measures were normally carried out following the incident, it added.

The water bus service is a key project launched by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon but has faced criticism over its safety, mainly from the ruling bloc.

Meanwhile, a court issued a warrant on Saturday to arrest a truck driver in his 60s accused of causing a deadly crash in a traditional market near Seoul that killed two people and injured 19 others.

The Incheon District Court issued the warrant for the man, citing the risk of flight.

The accident occurred at Jeil Market in Bucheon, about 20 km southwest of Seoul, on Thursday, as the 67-year-old driver's one-ton truck plowed through the market's narrow passage.

Of the 21 casualties, two are market vendors and the remaining 19 are customers.

The driver is known to have suffered from Moyamoya disease, a rare vascular brain disease.

During police investigation, he reportedly claimed that his ailment has nothing to do with driving and does not interfere with driving at all.

But at the arrest warrant hearing, he is believed to have reversed his claim, saying though he had been on medication for the brain disorder, he had not recently received treatment due to being busy with work at a store.

Police confirmed through the vehicle's pedal dashcam that the driver stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal at the time of the accident.

Police suspect that the accident was likely caused by the driver's misoperation of the pedals, rather than by sudden acceleration.

