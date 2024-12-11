South Korea: Police, Defence Ministry launch joint probe against Yoon's martial law announcement

Seoul, Dec 11 South Korea's anti-corruption investigation agency, police and the Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that they have launched a joint team to probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law announcement.

The three agencies are the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the National Investigation Office of the National Police Agency and the Ministry of Defence.

Along with the prosecution, the three institutions have been separately investigating the December 3 martial law announcement, which was lifted hours later after the National Assembly voted to overturn it, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, police raided the presidential office to search for material related to the martial law decree, including records of a Cabinet meeting held shortly before Yoon announced the order.

