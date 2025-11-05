South Korea: Police file arrest warrant for man over stabbing spree in Seoul

Seoul, Nov 5 Police on Wednesday sought an arrest warrant for a 60-something man accused of going on a stabbing spree at an office in eastern Seoul, killing one of the three victims, officials said.

The Gangdong Police Station filed an arrest warrant for the man, surnamed Jo, on charges of murder, after one of the victims died from the injuries the previous day.

Jo is accused of attacking two women in their 50s and 60s, and a man in his 70s, inside the office of a redevelopment cooperative in Cheonho-dong, Gangdong Ward, on Tuesday, where he had formerly served as the cooperative's chief, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The suspect, who previously headed the cooperative, was apprehended at the scene on charges of attempted murder and questioned about his motives.

Jo was dismissed in July after being booked for investigation on charges of sexually assaulting a female coworker. He was recently summarily indicted for potential punishment.

The female victim in her 50s died at a hospital the previous day after sustaining serious wounds to her neck, while the other two victims also sustained neck wounds and were recovering at hospitals, according to police officials.

Police are looking into the motive of the crime while weighing the possibility that the suspect committed the stabbing after holding a grudge for being fired from his post as the cooperative's chief.

Police initially filed charges of attempted murder against Jo and, following the victim's death, added a charge of murder. They are also considering adding a charge of retaliatory murder, which by law carries a heavier prison sentence of at least 10 years if found guilty.

Authorities also said they plan to give commendations to two neighbours who helped police detain the suspect.

