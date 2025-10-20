South Korea: Police seek arrest warrants for 59 scam suspects brought from Cambodia

Seoul, Oct 20 South Korea's Police said on Monday they have sought arrest warrants for 59 suspects repatriated from Cambodia over their alleged involvement in various online scams.

Sixty-four such suspects were flown home from Cambodia on Saturday, and one was arrested immediately with a pre-issued warrant.

Of the remaining 63, four were released soon after, while one was released after the prosecution denied the police's request for an arrest warrant, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.

The remaining four suspects are being investigated by the Daejeon, Gimpo, Wonju and Seoul's Seodaemun offices, respectively.

The South Chungcheong office has been conducting investigations into romance and other scams that occurred between the end of last year and last July, while the North Gyeonggi office has been investigating romance scams that took place from March to April.

Since the Cambodian authorities informed the South Korean police of their crackdown on local voice phishing call centres from July to September, and the detention of South Korean nationals suspected of involvement in the schemes, the NPA has designated the South Chungcheong and North Gyeonggi offices as the main investigation agencies for the crimes.

Police said several repatriated suspects have told investigators they were detained and assaulted by members of scam rings in Cambodia.

All 64 have undergone drug tests with their consent, and all have come back negative, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor