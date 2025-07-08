South Korea: Police vow zero-tolerance for violence on day of arrest warrant hearing for ex-Prez

Seoul, July 8 South Korea's Police on Tuesday vowed a zero-tolerance policy against violence as a hearing on whether to issue an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law bid is set to be held later in the day.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency issued the warning, a day before the Seoul Central District Court will hold an arrest warrant hearing for Yoon over his failed martial law bid in December.

The agency plans to deploy about 2,000 police officers and some 350 pieces of equipment, such as safety fences, around the court in southern Seoul until it announces its decision on the warrant.

"

The move comes after rioters broke into the Seoul Western District Court in January when it issued a warrant to extend Yoon's detention at the time, Yonhap news agency reported.

The agency said it would use pepper spray and other equipment against illegal acts of violence and apprehend those engaged in such activities on the scene.

Yoon plans to attend the hearing in person to present his arguments before the court decides on the warrant later that day or early the next day.

Yoon also faces charges of violating the rights of Cabinet members by calling only a select few to a meeting held before he declared martial law on December 3 and ordering his aides to write up a second document containing the declaration days after the event in order to make up for legal flaws in the original document.

The special counsel team had questioned the former president twice and requested the arrest warrant on Sunday, citing the seriousness of his alleged crimes and concerns he will destroy evidence and flee, according to a copy of the warrant obtained by Yonhap.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor