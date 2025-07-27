South Korea: PPP lawmaker appears for questioning over alleged election-meddling involving ex-Prez Yoon, his wife

Seoul, July 27 A prominent opposition lawmaker appeared for questioning by a special counsel Sunday over his alleged involvement in the party's candidate nominations for key elections in 2022 and 2024, reportedly at the behest of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) arrived at the special counsel's office in central Seoul at around 9:30 a.m.

"I will seriously, sincerely and faithfully cooperate with the investigation," Yoon told a swarm of reporters before entering.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team is investigating allegations that the former president and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, exerted influence to have former lawmaker Kim Young-sun win the then ruling party's nomination in the 2022 parliamentary by-elections, Yonhap news agency reported.

In a previously disclosed phone call, allegedly recorded in May 2022, Yoon suggested to self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun that he would instruct Rep. Yoon to make sure Kim wins the party nomination.

Rep. Yoon was the head of the PPP nomination committee at the time.

The special counsel raided Rep. Yoon's office at the National Assembly and his residence earlier this month to secure materials as evidence.

