South Korea: PPP's Kim apologises for public suffering caused by martial law aftermath

Seoul, May 13 People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo apologised for the public's suffering caused by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's December 3 martial law attempt, as he launched his campaign for the June 3 presidential election.

It marked Kim's first public comment on the crisis that ultimately removed Yoon of the same party from office. Kim cemented his presidential candidacy for the conservative party this week after days of internal party strife over a possible candidacy merger with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I sincerely apologise to the people who have suffered from the martial law imposition," Kim said in an interview with cable TV channel Channel A.

"The public has had a difficult time since the martial law attempt. The economy and domestic politics are in difficulty, and so are exports and diplomacy," Kim said.

Kim also emphasised he would not have agreed to the martial law imposition.

"Democracy is built on dialogue, compromise and patience, not martial law," he said.

What position the PPP presidential candidate takes regarding the botched martial law has been a point of attention ahead of next month's election.

Speaking to reporters after a campaign rally in Daegu, Kim indicated that he will discuss with his campaign team how and to what extent he should apologise or address the incident.

However, Kim stressed that Yoon was driven to an extreme situation, unable to advance his policy agenda due to the Democratic Party (DP)'s repeated attempts to block it using their parliamentary majority.

Having secured the PPP nomination, Kim will face off against DP candidate Lee Jae-myung, who currently leads in the polls.

Kim, former labor minister, visited Garak Market in the predawn hours to meet vendors who trade wholesale agricultural and fisheries products, emphasising his focus on economic and livelihood issues.

"I think I should be a president who makes South Korea a better place to live," Kim, dressed in a red jumper, told reporters.

When asked about the recent intraparty strife over a unified candidacy with Han, Kim said the rift ultimately contributed to "stronger unity" within the conservative party.

Calling the race "very dynamic," Kim expressed confidence in his ability to close the gap with the DP's Lee.

According to a Realmeter poll released Sunday, Lee garnered 52.1 per cent support compared with Kim's 31.1 per cent in the hypothetical three-way race that also included Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party.

With the election less than a month away, Kim laid out key campaign pledges centered on lowering business regulations and corporate taxes to foster a business-friendly environment.

If elected, Kim said he would push for an early summit with US President Donald Trump to negotiate a trade deal that would ease broad tariffs.

He also unveiled support measures for the artificial intelligence sector to foster 200,000 young professionals in the field and create a private-public fund worth 100 trillion won ($71.2 billion) by drawing foreign investment.

On security, Kim vowed to develop nuclear-powered submarines to counter Pyongyang's nuclear threats and pursue unification with North Korea to save its people suffering from hunger and oppression.

"Progressivism should bring prosperity, not poverty. I want to tear apart fake progressivism," Kim said.

Later in the day, Kim was scheduled to visit a national cemetery in the central city of Daejeon to honor veterans who sacrificed their lives defending South Korea against North Korean provocations in the tensely guarded western sea.

