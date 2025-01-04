South Korea: Presidential security officials snub police request for questioning

Washington, Jan 4 The top two officials of South Korea's Presidential Security Service (PSS) snubbed a police request to appear for questioning Saturday, a day after foiling the state anti-corruption agency's attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In a message to the media, the PSS said neither its Chief Park Chong-jun nor Deputy Kim Seong-hoon could leave their positions "even for a moment," citing the gravity of the situation in providing security for Yoon.

The PSS added they were in talks with police to reschedule the questioning session, reports Yonhap news agency.

On Friday, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) sought to execute its warrant to arrest Yoon over his failed martial law bid in December. However, the CIO halted its attempt after a standoff with PSS officials and soldiers for some six hours, saying some 200 people had formed a human wall that blocked entry to the presidential residence.

The PSS, in turn, threatened to take legal action against "unauthorised trespassing."

The six opposition parties, led by the Democratic Party, demanded punishment for Park over his role in Friday's standoff.

In a joint press conference at the National Assembly, the floor leaders of the six parties said Park should be immediately removed from his position and be arrested on charges of obstruction of official duties, concealment of an offender and abuse of power.

The parties also accused Park and the rest of the PSS of being accomplices to insurrection. They charged that acting President Choi Sang-mok is also responsible for the standoff and that he must get the PSS to cooperate with the CIO.

The opposition parties called on the CIO to execute the arrest warrant "quickly," adding, "There must never be another retreat."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor