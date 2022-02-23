South Korea registers all-time record of 171,000 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea has detected more than 170,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday.

The previous highest surge in COVID-19 cases was recorded last Sunday with 104,814 cases.

Of the total of 171,452 new cases, 171,271 are local and 181 are imported from abroad, according to the agency. Seoul logged 41,467 COVID-19 cases, with the central province of Gyeonggi-do detecting 53,532 cases.

The agency added that the number of severely ill patients on Tuesday amounted to 512 people, with 99 more deaths during the day.

Overall, South Korea has seen 2,329,182 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with 969,524 recoveries and 7,607 deaths. Already 58.6% of the country's population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a booster vaccine dose. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

