South Korea reviews ways to protect its nationals in Middle East after Israel's strike on Iran

Seoul, June 13 The South Korean foreign ministry said Friday that it has reviewed ways to protect its nationals in the Middle East and will take necessary steps to secure their safety amid growing tensions following a preemptive strike by Israel on Iran.

The message came at a meeting, presided over by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina, over the security situations in the Middle East, also attended via online links by some chiefs of the country's overseas missions in the Middle East, including Seoul's top envoys to Israel, Iran and Iraq, according to the ministry.

Kim said the ministry will closely monitor the possibility of a sudden change in the security situation in the Middle East.

"The ministry will do its best to maintain constant communication channels between the headquarters and overseas diplomatic missions so as to secure the safety of Korean nationals overseas," Kim said.

The foreign ministry said there has been no damage to South Korean nationals related to Israel's attack on Iran. About 100 South Koreans are currently staying in Iran, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung also said that the lives and safety of South Koreans in the Middle East are "the most important" issue following Israel's attack on Iran.

South Korea also issued special travel advisories for Israel and parts of Iran amid escalating military tension between the two Middle East adversaries.

The Foreign Ministry upgraded the existing Level 2 advisories in Israel and parts of Iran to Level 2.5 following Israel's strikes targeting Iran's nuclear programme and military sites.

The special advisory calls for South Korean citizens to cancel or postpone their trips to Israel and parts of Iran and flee to a safe country unless travel is absolutely necessary.

The Level 2.5 advisory is issued in cases of urgent security risks to travellers and can be maintained for up to 90 days.

Existing Level 3 advisories, which recommend departure, remain in effect for Israel's West Bank region and Iran's border areas with Turkey and Iraq, as well as parts of Iran's western coastal provinces.

Travel to Israel's northern border with Lebanon and the Gaza Strip remains prohibited, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Seoul government expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

"We express serious concern over the sharp rise in tensions in the Middle East following Israel's attacks on Iran and strongly condemn all actions that destabilise the region," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement. "The South Korean government urges all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint to help de-escalate the situation."

