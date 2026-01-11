South Korea: Ruling party demands ex-floor leader accused of corruption leave party

Seoul, Jan 11 The leadership of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Sunday demanded former floor leader Rep. Kim

"We request that (Kim) deeply deliberate on which path best cherishes the party," DP spokesperson Park Soo-hyeon said, in what was apparently a call on him to give up party membership.

Park said there were even impending calls for the DP leadership to expel Kim, Yonhap news agency reported.

The call came after Kim resigned as the DP's floor leader last month amid snowballing allegations, including claims that he received money from a former local council member in 2020 while serving as the secretary of the party's Seoul nomination committee.

Despite mounting pressure to leave the party, Kim has said he will not quit even if he faces expulsion.

"DP Chair Jung Chung-rae is spending many sleepless nights out of concern, while considering public and party sentiment as the top priority," the party spokesperson said, in what was seen as signaling the leader's possible move to expel Kim if he does not voluntarily leave.

He said the message to Kim means the party is "leaving open all possibilities," including disciplinary action.

Public outcry was sparked after a local media outlet released an audio recording of a conversation between Kim and Rep. Kang Sun-woo discussing Kang's receipt of 100 million won (US$68,497) from a Seoul city councilor seeking a party nomination for the 2022 local elections. The city council succeeded in winning a party nomination at that time.

Kang left the party and became an independent after the scandal emerged.

