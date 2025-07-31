South Korea: Seoul suffers record 22 tropical nights for July

Seoul, July 31 Seoul has experienced 22 tropical nights so far this month, setting a record high for July since modern weather observations began 117 years ago, the state weather service said on Thursday.

The nighttime temperature in the capital fell only to 29.3 degrees Celsius between Wednesday and Thursday, increasing the number of tropical nights in July to 22 days, the most since record-keeping began in 1908, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The previous record was 21 days, set in July 1994. A tropical night refers to a phenomenon when nighttime temperatures stay above 25 degrees Celsius from 6:01 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day.

With one more night left this month, the record could extend to 23 days, the KMA said, noting Seoul was already hit by tropical nights during 70 per cent of this month.

The KMA said last night's minimum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius is set to become the highest daily low for July on record, if the temperature does not fall below the level Thursday night. The previous record was 29.2 degrees Celsius, set on July 23, 2018.

The agency said the maximum daily temperatures will range from 31 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius nationwide on Thursday. Seoul, Daejeon and Daegu will see temperatures rise up to 36 degrees Celsius, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on June 30, Seoul experienced its first tropical night of the season, as the capital's nighttime low was 25.6 degrees Celsius.

Seoul's tropical night was eight days later than last year's first tropical night that occurred on June 21, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

South Korea experiences tropical nights due to a combination of factors, including the presence of high-pressure systems, warm and humid air masses, and the urban heat island effect. These factors combine to prevent nighttime temperatures from dropping below 25 degrees Celsius, making it difficult for people to sleep and contributing to heat-related health issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor