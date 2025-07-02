South Korea: Special counsel questions ex-PM, industry minister in martial law probe

Seoul, July 2 A special prosecutor investigating South Korean former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed bid to impose martial law on Wednesday summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, in a widening probe against then Cabinet members on the night of martial law imposition.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk has been checking whether Yoon abused his power or some Cabinet ministers cooperated with the botched martial law bid on December 3 last year, when the ousted president imposed martial law.

Both Han and Ahn appeared for questioning earlier in the day, but they declined to comment to reporters upon entering the special counsel's office, Yonhap news agency reported.

Cho's team has been probing into allegations that another document on martial law declaration was written shortly after Yoon declared martial law.

Han reportedly signed the document drafted by Kang Eui-gu, former secretary at the presidential office, but later requested it to be discarded.

The questioning came as Yoon's lawyers said the former president will appear for the special counsel team's second round of questioning on Saturday.

Yoon has accepted special counsel Cho Eun-suk's summons to appear at his office at 9 a.m. Saturday after withdrawing an earlier request to change the time to 10 a.m., the lawyers said.

