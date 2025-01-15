South Korea: Standoff at presidential residence as investigators try to arrest Yoon Suk Yeol

Seoul [South Korea], January 15 : Investigators on Wednesday found themselves in a tense standoff with security forces at the presidential residence, as they made a second attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief imposition of martial law, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

Officials from the state anti-corruption agency, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) and police arrived with search and detention warrants but were blocked by the Presidential Security Service (PSS), which had set up a barricade using vehicles to prevent them from entering. Additionally, a group of lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party and Yoon's legal team also obstructed the investigators' efforts at the residence's entrance.

Meanwhile, police aired broadcasts warning that any attempt to resist the warrants' execution could lead to arrest. Large crowds gathered outside the residence, with police initially estimating that around 6,500 supporters of the impeached president were present, Yonhap reported.

To gain entry to the presidential residence, police have deployed approximately 3,000 officers.

The Seoul Western District Court had previously issued the warrants for Yoon after he ignored three summonses to appear for questioning regarding his unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law on December 3. These warrants, which were extended last week after their initial expiration, will remain active until January 21.

In December 2024, Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his attempt to impose martial law in the country. The members of the unicameral National Assembly had voted 204 to 85 to impeach South Korea's President.

Three members of the National Assembly abstained from voting while eight votes were declared invalid. The voting was conducted through a secret ballot, with two-thirds of the vote needed for impeachment. All 300 members of the assembly cast their votes.

After his impeachment, Yoon was suspended from office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor