South Korea to implement special quarantine measures to curb spread of bird flu

Seoul, Jan 5 The South Korean government will implement a set of special quarantine measures this month to prevent the further spread of avian influenza (AI), officials said on Monday.

The Central Disaster Management Headquarters (CDMH) said 30 cases of highly contagious AI have been confirmed at poultry farms and 22 cases among wild birds since the cold season started.

In particular, three strains of bird flu viruses -- H5N1, H5N6 and H5N9 -- have been reported this winter, marking the first time in the country's history that more than two strains of AI have been confirmed simultaneously, while the H5N1 strain has been confirmed to be at least 10 times more infectious than in previous years, according to the CDMH officials, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In light of the situation, authorities will dispatch quarantine officials to 539 layer farms raising more than 50,000 laying hens nationwide over the next two weeks to conduct intensive inspections.

Authorities also plan to strengthen disinfection efforts on roads near migratory bird habitats and poultry farms and conduct random inspections on farming vehicles entering the farms.

On December 29, authorities said South Korea has confirmed two additional cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza at poultry farms in central and southwestern regions, bringing the total number of cases this season to 26.

The latest cases were detected at a duck farm in the county of Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, and at a chicken farm in Naju, South Jeolla Province, according to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters.

Authorities have restricted entry to the farms and begun culling poultry and investigating the outbreaks.

They have also ordered a temporary standstill on relevant facilities and farming vehicles in the affected areas.

In December last year, industry data showed that egg prices had surged recently, raising concerns over potential supply disruptions linked to the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The average retail price of a carton of 30 large eggs exceeded 7,000 won (USD 4.83) last week, according to the data from the Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation. Prices had remained in the 6,000-won range since last month before climbing back above the 7,000-won mark.

Separate data from the statistics ministry showed egg prices rose 7.3 per cent in September from a year earlier, outpacing the 5.3 per cent increase in overall livestock product prices.

