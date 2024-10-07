South Korea to maintain readiness against potential North Korean provocations: FM Cho

Seoul, Oct 7 South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said Monday that the government will maintain readiness against potential North Korean provocations through close cooperation with the United States.

Cho made the remarks during a parliamentary hearing, citing a series of provocations from North Korea, such as the launch of balloons toward the South and missile tests, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The government will maintain a thorough readiness posture against various potential provocations from North Korea, while ensuring close South Korea-U.S. cooperation, especially during the US presidential election and government transition period," Cho said.

He also emphasised the unwavering cooperation between South Korea and the US, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming US presidential election in November.

Additionally, Cho expressed that Seoul will continue to strengthen its cooperation with Japan's new government in order to sustain positive momentum. Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba was elected as the new Prime Minister.

"We will actively work toward expanding future-oriented cooperation with the newly formed Japanese cabinet," Cho said.

Later in the day, Cho told lawmakers that the recent defense cost-sharing deal with the US was finalised earlier than usual to avoid uncertainties related to the US presidential election in November.

"(We) decided that if a reasonable agreement could be reached, it would be desirable for national interest to settle it quickly and ensure legal stability," Cho said.

Last week, the two allies struck the five-year Special Measures Agreement, following eight rounds of negotiations over the last five months.

Cho noted the negotiations for Seoul's financial contributions for the upkeep of the US Forces Korea (USFK) could have taken months or even years if former President Donald Trump returns to office.

During his presidency, Trump had been known to have called for a hefty rise in South Korea's financial contributions for the upkeep of USFK.

Meanwhile, when asked about the new Japanese prime minister's idea for an "Asian NATO," Cho said it is too early to mention it, noting that it is a matter of consultation once it is made concrete.

"As the geopolitical situation of Northeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region is experiencing a big tectonic shift, Japan appears to be contemplating it as a mid- to long-term option," he said. "While taking into consideration how the structure of the Indo-Pacific will unfold mid- to long term, (we) will give thought to it."

