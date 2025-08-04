South Korea to resume inter-Korean projects when contact with North is reestablished: Minister

Seoul, Aug 4 South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said Monday the government plans to resume using the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund for humanitarian projects in North Korea once bilateral contact is restored, marking a potential thaw in the long-frozen inter-Korean relations.

“It is shocking that none of the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund was executed last year,” Chung said during a meeting with the NGO Council for Inter-Korean Cooperation. He expressed concern over the halt in engagement and emphasised the need for renewed collaboration through peaceful and humanitarian channels.

The fund, established in 1991, supports economic cooperation as well as social and cultural exchanges between the two Koreas. It has historically served as a key financial mechanism for facilitating dialogue and goodwill on the peninsula. Its budget peaked at 439.7 billion won (US$317.4 million) in 2007 but has since sharply declined amid North Korea’s continued nuclear and missile provocations and the resulting diplomatic tensions.

The most recent use of the fund was in 2023, when 900 million won was allocated to a child nutrition programme.

However, broader initiatives have remained stalled due to strained ties and lack of formal communication channels.

Chung recently approved revisions to ministry guidelines governing declarations of contact with North Koreans.

Under the new rules, South Korean nationals may freely engage with North Koreans, as long as they report the contact in advance. The new guidelines are part of efforts to increase transparency while fostering greater flexibility in civil society-led interactions.

“Just report it and meet them freely,” Chung said, encouraging civic groups to play a more active role in improving frosty inter-Korean relations and paving the way for future cooperation.

In response, Choi Chang-nam, Vice Chairman of the NGO Council, said the eased restrictions were a relief for activists who have long sought more autonomy in humanitarian outreach, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the ministry, there were no government or civilian-led humanitarian aid projects carried out for North Korea in 2024, underscoring the urgency for renewed engagement.

