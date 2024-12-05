South Korea: Train, subway lines disrupted amid railway workers' strike

Seoul, Dec 5 Some train and subway lines in South Korea experienced delays and cancellations on Thursday after unionised workers of the national railway operator launched an indefinite general strike.

Subway Lines 1, 3 and 4 in the capital area, as well as high-speed KTX trains and regular trains, were being delayed or cancelled as workers of the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) began a strike to demand better pay and additional hiring, the first such walkout since September 2023, Yonhap news agency reported.

At Seoul Station, a public announcement informed passengers that the 8:12 a.m. and 8:26 a.m. trains to Busan had been cancelled.

KTX-Sancheon trains departing from the southeastern cities of Masan and Pohang were delayed by six minutes each.

Meanwhile, the station's Subway Line 1 platforms were overcrowded with people heading off to work during the morning rush hour, many of them anxious to board the next incoming train after missing the previous ones due to their full capacity.

At Bupyeong Station in Incheon, west of Seoul, an office worker surnamed Kim complained he had no other means to get to work other than the subway.

"I left for work at the same time as usual but the train was delayed by 15 minutes," he said.

A passenger surnamed Park, who boarded the subway at Yatap Station in Seongnam, south of Seoul, said he had been worried about the strike and was glad it was uncongested on his way to work.

"I just hope there are no big disruptions, as I have to continue to use the subway to commute to work."

A KORAIL official said some delays in subways or trains during the morning rush hour were normal and unrelated to the general strike.

KORAIL has been in an emergency transport mode by mobilising all available personnel and resources to minimise traffic disruptions.

The government also plans to operate a 24-hour joint transportation task force with related agencies and local governments until the railway strike ends.

KORAIL and the union failed to find a breakthrough during last-minute talks held a day earlier, but the union has said it is ready to resume talks if the management changes its course.

