South Korea urges North Korea, Russia to stop illegal military cooperation on 1st anniversary of treaty

Seoul, June 19 South Korea on Thursday urged North Korea and Russia to stop their illegal military cooperation that claims to justify Pyongyang's troop deployment to Moscow, as the North and Russia marked the first anniversary of the signing of a mutual defence treaty.

North Korea and Russia sealed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty on June 19 last year in Pyongyang between leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The treaty calls for either side to provide the other assistance "without delay" if one of them comes under armed attack.

"We express grave concern over continued violations of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, as North Korea and Russia attempt to justify their illegal cooperation, including the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, based on their treaty," a foreign ministry official said.

"We urge North Korea and Russia to immediately halt any unlawful military cooperation and underscore that their cooperation must strictly comply with UNSC resolutions and international law, and not undermine peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond," the official said.

As South Korea will continue its efforts to achieve meaningful progress in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula and resolving North Korea's nuclear issues, North Korea should also respond to these efforts, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We also call on Russia to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region," he said.

On Thursday, North Korean state mouthpiece the Rodong Sinmun featured the anniversary, describing the treaty as opening "a new chapter in the friendship" with Moscow and an outcome of the leaders' "extraordinary" leadership.

Russian media reports said earlier this week that the North will send about 6,000 military construction workers and sappers to Russia's Kursk frontline region for mine removal and war recovery.

The troops to be deployed to Russia's Kursk region will include 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers.

