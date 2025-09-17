South Korea, US agree on 'ultimate' goal of denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula

Seoul, Sep 17 South Korea and the United States have agreed on the "ultimate goal" of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and that the goal is irreversible regardless of North Korea's stance, South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Wednesday.

"Denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula is the ultimate goal" that South Korea and the US have traditionally shared, and the target "remains unchanged whether North Korea likes it or not," Wi told a forum in Seoul.

Wi reiterated that South Korea would pursue a three-stage plan for the denuclearisation of North Korea, although Pyongyang has snubbed peace overtures by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"To move toward this goal, it is important to first halt North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. We must approach it in steps -- first a freeze, then reduction and finally dismantlement," Wi said.

"Although North Korea has not yet shown an immediate response, it is important to resume dialogue first," he said. "Our government has taken a few actions to ease tensions without undermining security or deterrence, and we will continue efforts to build trust."

On the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, Wi said there was "no possibility" that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would attend the multilateral gathering.

Wi said US President Donald Trump is expected to visit South Korea for the APEC summit.

Wi voiced concern over North Korea's deepening military ties with Russia following their mutual defense treaty signed last year, which includes provisions for immediate military assistance if either comes under attack.

"Russia and North Korea have reached the level of a military alliance, which is particularly concerning at a time when North Korea is advancing its nuclear and missile capabilities," he said, warning of negative implications for inter-Korean relations, national security and Seoul-Moscow ties.

On reports that the South Korean military had detected intelligence suggesting Russia provided reactors for nuclear-powered submarines to North Korea, Wi said the information had not been verified.

Turning to economic issues, Wi said Seoul is pushing trade negotiations with Washington in a way that safeguards national interests.

The two sides have been struggling to iron out differences over the details of the trade agreement reached in July, which lowered US tariffs from 25 per cent to 15 per cent in return for Seoul's USD 350 billion investment pledge.

"It is appropriate that the negotiations are not protracted," he said. "What is important is the content. It should be feasible, sustainable and protect national interests at appropriate levels."

When asked about concerns that trade talks could affect security consultations, Wi said tariff and security matters were "separately reaching equilibrium," while cautioning against possible spillover effects.

Among the contentious security issues is Washington's push to expand the operational scope of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea (USFK) under the concept of "strategic flexibility," which critics say could weaken USFK's longstanding focus on deterring North Korean threats.

Wi said the allies had held consultations while staying within both sides' "red lines," noting there are" certain safeguards."

On reports of a possible visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to South Korea later this month, Wi said, "Nothing is confirmed yet," though he noted that Seoul and Tokyo had agreed to resume "shuttle diplomacy."

Addressing Japan's recent protests over Korea's maritime surveys in the East Sea, Wi said such activities near the easternmost islets of Dokdo are routine and that Tokyo has frequently lodged protests.

He cautioned against excessively amplifying or stirring up public opinion on Dokdo-related issues as it could give the impression of a territorial dispute, adding, "Dokdo, as you know, is our land."

