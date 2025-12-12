South Korea, US likely to launch regular consultations next week on North Korea policy

Seoul, Dec 12 South Korea and the United States are likely to launch a regular consultative meeting as early as next week to strengthen their coordination on North Korea policy, diplomatic sources said Friday, as the allies explore ways to reengage Pyongyang.

Diplomatic authorities in Seoul and Washington are arranging for Jeong Yeon-doo, Vice Minister for Intelligence and North Korea's nuclear issues at the foreign ministry, and acting US Ambassador to South Korea Kevin Kim to inaugurate the regular consultative meeting next week, the sources said, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The date is likely to be next Tuesday, although no final decision has been made.

Seoul and Washington have reportedly reached a consensus on the need for such a regular channel to enable timely consultations on North Korea-related issues, as a closely coordinated policy stance has become more important than ever, with both countries seeking to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.

Once the meeting is launched, it is expected to focus on fine-tuning the pace and direction of the allies' North Korea policy, especially as the Lee Jae Myung administration gears up for full-fledged peace-making efforts toward North Korea starting next year.

On December 9, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that South Korea and the United States are in discussions to hold a regular meeting on coordinating the allies' policy on North Korea.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il made the remarks in a regular press briefing, saying working-level talks have been underway for months to hash out the details of the proposed meeting.

“Through the meeting, we plan to discuss overall policy toward North Korea, including ways to bring the North back to the dialogue table,” Park said.

Seoul and Washington have reportedly reached a consensus on the need to have such a regular channel to enable timely consultations on North Korea-related issues. However, the two sides are not considering setting up a permanent consultative body, according to officials.

The move comes as the Lee Jae Myung administration seeks to mend frayed ties with North Korea and resume dialogue despite Pyongyang's silence toward Seoul's peace overtures.

US President Donald Trump has expressed his intent to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to resume stalled diplomacy.

Acting US Ambassador Kim reaffirmed Monday that the "complete denuclearisation" of North Korea remains the policy shared with South Korea, after the phrase was absent from a new US security strategy document.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor