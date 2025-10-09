South Korea welcomes Gaza deal, hopes it can become turning point for peace in Middle East

Seoul, Oct 9 The South Korean government on Thursday welcomed the first phase of a peace plan signed between Israel and Hamas, voicing hope that it could serve as a turning point for peace in the Middle East.

The foreign ministry issued the message after Israel and the Palestinian militant group signed the peace plan, under which Hamas will release hostages, while Israel will partially withdraw its troops from Gaza and release Palestinian detainees, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We highly appreciate US President Donald Trump's initiative for this agreement, as well as efforts of neighboring countries, such as Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, to mediate," the ministry said.

It expressed hope that the release of all hostages and improvements in humanitarian conditions in Gaza will take place soon.

"(The government) hopes the latest agreement will become a critical turning point for the restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East," the ministry said.

South Korean government's statement comes after Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, announced that Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas had reached an agreement on the "first phase" of a plan to halt the fighting in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages and prisoners.

While making the announcement on Truth Social, Trump called it a great day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the US and thanked the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our peace plan. This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and everlasting peace. All parties will be treated fairly! This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event happen," Trump posted on Truth Social.

