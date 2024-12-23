South Korea: Yoon believes impeachment trial takes priority over martial law probe

Seoul, Dec 23 South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol prioritises his impeachment trial over the ongoing investigations into the brief martial law imposition, his lawyer said on Monday, dismissing criticism that he is intentionally dragging out the investigation and trial processes.

Seok Dong-hyeon, Yoon's legal counsel, delivered Yoon's stance to the media, as criticism is mounting after Yoon has refused to comply with the summons requests by investigative authorities and follow due steps as required by the Constitutional Court regarding the preparatory hearing for his impeachment set for later this week.

"The President believes that procedures for the impeachment trial should be prioritised over the investigations," Seok told reporters.

"The President is only on a temporary suspension from his duties and is still the president. No investigative bodies can oblige the president to appear before them and give a response," he said.

Seok cited the case of ousted President Park Geun-hye, in which Park had faced the impeachment trial first before she was formally investigated in the influence-peddling case that led to her removal from office.

Seok also denied the criticism that Yoon is deliberately delaying the investigative and judicial processes.

"That is too a rash judgment," he said. "We need time to prepare to faithfully proceed with the impeachment trial process."

Seok went on to question whether it is appropriate for the president to reveal the details of state affairs to the investigative bodies, Yonhap news agency reported.

"If we were to investigate the emergency martial law, the President has to say everything in relation to current state affairs that have led him to make such a decision," he said.

"It is questionable whether the investigative bodies are truly prepared for that," Seok said.

As a person being investigated in the case, Yoon may not be able to give a full statement on his position to the probe teams, Seok added.

"The main forum for public discussions will eventually have to be the open impeachment trial, which is attended by Constitutional Court justices," he said.

