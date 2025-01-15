South Korea: Yoon claims 'martial law is not crime' in handwritten letter following detention

Seoul, Jan 15 South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday claimed that "martial law is not a crime," defending his short-lived imposition of martial law as an act of governance in a handwritten letter following his detention.

Yoon reiterated his earlier claims in a Facebook post, hours after he was detained by investigators for questioning over insurrection charges related to his martial law decree on December 3.

"Martial law is not a crime. Martial law is an exercise of presidential authority to overcome a national crisis," Yoon wrote, posting a photo of his handwritten letter.

Yoon, whose duties have been suspended since he was impeached by the National Assembly on December 14, argued his impeachment was based on the narrative equating the martial law declaration with insurrection, saying it is "truly absurd."

He also criticised the opposition's recent withdrawal of the insurrection charge in the impeachment proceedings, calling it "a fraudulent impeachment."

The letter was shared while Yoon declined to testify during questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, investigators detained Yoon at his residence in their second attempt to take him into custody for questioning over his brief imposition of martial law.

A warrant to detain Yoon was executed at 10:33 a.m., according to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), marking the first time a sitting president has been arrested.

A convoy of vehicles carrying Yoon left the presidential residence compound in central Seoul shortly afterward, heading to the CIO office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.

Yoon was seen stepping out of a car and entering the office to undergo questioning. Investigators are expected to seek a warrant to formally arrest him within 48 hours.

Yoon, who has been suspended from duty following his impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14, faces charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

He is accused of sending troops to the National Assembly after declaring martial law on the night of December 3 in an attempt to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

Yoon is expected to be held at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, near the CIO's office, following questioning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor