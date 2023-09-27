South Korean Chief of Staff Park Jeong-Hwan receives guard of honour in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 27 : Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korean (South Korea) Army General Park Jeong-Hwan was presented with a Guard of Honour at the majestic South Block Lawns in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Prior to the event, the Korean Army General laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The South Korean Chief of Staff is in India to take part in the biennial Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference set for a three-day run in New Delhi, and discuss military and arms cooperation with his counterparts.

The armies of India and the US hosted the 13th biannual IPACC, the 47th annual Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS), and the 9th Senior Enlisted Forum in the national capital from September 25-27.

The gathering was notably the largest conference for land forces (army, marines, etc.) in the region.

The objective for these meetings is to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue, and friendship. Senior land commanders will have a venue to share opinions and ideas as well as grow and deepen their connections through this, the official release of the US embassy said.

This year's conference's theme is “Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.”

The both larger plenary sessions and more intimate break-out sessions at the conference.

Participants took part in vibrant conversations on subjects including peacekeeping operations, humanitarian aid/disaster relief, leadership development, and women's emancipation as well as hear from eminent guest speakers.

Participation in IPAMS has grown from nine nations at the first conference held in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1977, to 31 nations in Seoul, Korea in 2017.

IPACC is now held every two years and is co-hosted by the United States Army and the hosting country.

IPAMS is the longest running land forces conference held every year. In 2014, the SELF was added allowing senior enlisted members to experience the same fellowship, discussion and sharing opportunities, but from a different perspective, the US Embassy release read.

An opening ceremony kickstarted on September 26 at the Manekshaw Center, preceded by a joint press conference at 9 am with the Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, and General Randy George, U.S. Army Vice Chief of Staff.

