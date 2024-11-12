South Korean delegation leaves for Spain, Poland to explore joint infrastructure projects

Seoul, Nov 12 The South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Tuesday sent a high-level delegation to Spain and Poland to explore infrastructure and development-related cooperation with the countries.

During the four-day two-nation trip, the delegation headed by First Vice Land Minister Jin Hyun-hwan plans to hold a meeting with Spain's Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda and attend a bilateral seminar to explore joint projects in third countries, reports Yonhap news agency.

In Poland, the delegation plans to participate in an infrastructure forum on bilateral cooperation and joint Ukraine reconstruction projects.

The Vice Minister is also set to hold talks with key infrastructure-related figures from Poland and Ukraine and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation with Warsaw and Kyiv.

