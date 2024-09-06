South Korean doctors, professors cautious about new move

Seoul, Sep 6 Doctors and medical school professors took a cautious stance on Friday regarding the presidential office's possible revision to the medical school admissions hike plan, stressing that it needs to revise the plan not just for 2026 but for next year.

Earlier in the day, the presidential office said that it is open to revisiting the plan to drastically increase the quota starting next year "if the medical community presents a reasonable suggestion", Yonhap news agency reported.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) also said that both the PPP and the government are willing to discuss the medical reform issue from scratch and on the table would be the potential adjustment of the admissions for 2026.

As part of the medical system reform, the Yeon Suk Yeol administration has vowed to increase the medical school admissions quota by 2,000 seats per year over the next five years or so to address a shortage of doctors, and it finalised a hike of some 1,500 students for next year.

The plan prompted trainee doctors nationwide to leave their workplaces in February, crippling the medical system.

Despite fierce opposition by doctors, the government has said the quota hike plan cannot be revoked.

"There has not been any official suggestion regarding the formation of a joint consultative body, and we are not able to say whether to join that or not," an official of the Korean Medical Association (KMA) said.

"Key to resolving the situation is discussing the possible revision of the quota hike plan for next year first, not for 2026," the official added.

PPP leader Han Dong-hoon proposed establishing a joint consultative body involving the rival parties, the government and the medical community to address the ongoing shortage of medical services and to improve the regional and essential healthcare systems.

An official of the National Medical Professors' council also made it clear that junior doctors and medical school students are unlikely to return unless the government changes its decision about the 2025 quota.

Doctors claim that medical schools will not be able to handle the increased enrollment, which will compromise the quality of medical education and ultimately the country's medical services.

The monthslong standoff has put a strain on the country's medical system, prompting major hospitals to cut back on surgeries, outpatient treatment services, and emergency room operations.

