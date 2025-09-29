South Korean ex-President Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 12th consecutive session

Seoul, Sep 29 Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was absent from his insurrection trial for the 12th consecutive session Monday despite having appeared for a separate trial last week.

In a notice to the press, Yoon's lawyers said the former president has been feeling dizzy and vomiting since attending last week's hearing, making it difficult for him to appear.

The bench overseeing his case at the Seoul Central District Court said it will proceed with the trial in his absence in line with the Criminal Procedure Code, Yonhap news agency reported.

Under the code, a trial can proceed without the jailed defendant in the event they are absent without legitimate grounds and it is deemed impossible or significantly difficult for a prison officer to bring them in by force.

Yoon has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his short-lived imposition of martial law in December, though he has refused to attend the proceedings since being placed under arrest in July.

Yoon did appear at the first hearing of a separate trial on martial law-related charges last Friday as it was a legal prerequisite for the start of a new trial.

He also attended a court hearing the same day on his request for bail, during which he appealed for his release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor