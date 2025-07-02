South Korean ex-Prez Yoon to appear for special counsel questioning Saturday: Lawyers

Seoul, July 2 South Korean former President Yoon Suk Yeol will appear for a special counsel team's second round of questioning over his martial law bid this weekend, his lawyers said Wednesday.

Yoon has accepted special counsel Cho Eun-suk's summons to appear at his office at 9 a.m. Saturday after withdrawing an earlier request to change the time to 10 a.m., the lawyers said.

"It appears unlikely he will arrive at 9 a.m. sharp, but even if he is 10 to 20 minutes late, he will appear and testify," the lawyers said in a statement. "Generally speaking, his plan is not to avoid an appearance but to proactively go and testify."

Yoon defied an earlier summons to appear for questioning Tuesday, citing his health and preparations for a separate trial on insurrection charges related to his attempt to impose martial law in December, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon said he did not go to Tuesday’s (July 1, 2025) appointment because he needed to prepare for a hearing later this week in an ongoing case.

The special counsel team issued another summons for Saturday, suggesting it would seek a warrant to detain Yoon in the event he failed to comply.

Yoon underwent the first round of questioning by the special counsel team last Saturday.

Yoon has been locked in an unprecedented wrangle with authorities over the investigation by the special counsel appointed in June, which ratcheted up prior efforts by state prosecutors and police to investigate his martial law attempt.

