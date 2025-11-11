South Korean FM may meet Rubio at G7 gathering amid standstill in joint fact sheet release

Seoul, Nov 11 South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun could meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the margins of this week's Group of Seven (G7) ministerial gathering in Canada, with eyes on whether the two sides will discuss the stalled release of a joint document on trade and defence.

Cho departed for Niagara Falls on Tuesday to attend expanded sessions of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, where he is expected to hold brief talks with his counterparts from G7 member states as well as guest countries, including Australia, India and Saudi Arabia, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The occasion would give him an opportunity to meet with Rubio, who will also be present, and discuss the delay in the release of a joint fact sheet detailing the outcome of the recent summit talks between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump.

The joint fact sheet has drawn keen attention as it is expected to detail the agreements reached between the two leaders during their October 29 summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in Gyeongju.

Central to the document are the two countries' plans and commitments concerning Seoul's push to secure fuel supplies for nuclear-powered submarines, with Trump signaling support for the move.

It is also expected to provide specifics regarding South Korea's USD 350 billion investment pledge in exchange for the United States lowering the tariff on South Korean goods to 15 per cent from 25 per cent.

Despite earlier expectations that the joint fact sheet would be released within days of the summit, it remains unannounced, largely due to an ongoing internal review in Washington.

Seoul officials have hinted at protracted coordination among relevant US government agencies over "security issues," suggesting the delay is most likely related to the nuclear-powered submarine matter.

While it remains to be seen whether Cho and Rubio will meet, the joint fact sheet will most likely be addressed if their meeting is realized in any format.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor