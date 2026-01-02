South Korean FM vows to revamp overseas missions to expand, diversify diplomacy

Seoul, Jan 2 South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun vowed Friday to revamp diplomatic missions overseas in a way that will boost their operational efficiency, as part of efforts to expand and diversify South Korea's foreign policy amid a shifting international landscape.

Cho made the remarks in a New Year message to foreign ministry officials, signaling plans to streamline the missions deemed less efficient while reinforcing the functions of those stationed in key regions.

"For missions that show limited effectiveness, we will carry out efficient restructuring and reinforce core functions by focusing them on key missions," Cho said in his speech, Yonhap News Agency reported.

His remarks followed media reports that the ministry scrapped plans to open new embassies in several countries after President Lee Jae Myung questioned the need for the expansion, reversing an initiative pushed for by the former Yoon Suk Yeol government.

Cho called for overseas missions to better coordinate with South Korean public entities operating abroad to ensure the collaboration will produce outcomes benefiting Korean nationals and companies based in the countries.

"We will introduce measures to systematically manage performance and service, such as by reinforcing the authority of heads of overseas missions to better oversee locally operating public institutions and selecting officials capable (of overseas assignments)," he said.

Cho also pledged to lead the ministry to pursue more summit diplomacy and widen the "economic horizons" of foreign policy.

"It has become more important than ever to explore and further expand new economic horizons," he said. "We will strive to promote diplomacy that improves people's livelihoods and revitalizes businesses."

"Looking ahead, we will step up summit-level diplomacy and actively engage in diplomacy with key regions to diversify our diplomatic outreach," Cho said.

On December 22, Cho Hyun said he would work to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula by seeking dialogue with North Korea and other relevant nations, reiterating the government's efforts to reengage with Pyongyang.

Cho made the remarks in a keynote speech at an event hosted by the South Korea-US Parliamentarians Union, saying it is time to "deeply reflect on what must be done" to ensure security and peace on the peninsula.

“The two summit meetings between South Korea and the United States this year would provide a foundation for those efforts,” he said, stressing the importance of “swiftly and properly” negotiating the agreements reached in the joint fact sheet.

He added that South Korea should work to bolster deterrence while simultaneously seeking dialogue with North Korea and other relevant nations.

