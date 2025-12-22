South Korean FM vows to seek dialogue with North Korea, other countries for peace on Korean Peninsula

Seoul, Dec 22 South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Monday he would work to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula by seeking dialogue with North Korea and other relevant nations, reiterating the government's efforts to reengage with Pyongyang.

Cho made the remarks in a keynote speech at an event hosted by the South Korea-US Parliamentarians Union, saying it is time to "deeply reflect on what must be done" to ensure security and peace on the peninsula, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The two summit meetings between South Korea and the United States this year would provide a foundation for those efforts," he said, stressing the importance of "swiftly and properly" negotiating the agreements reached in the joint fact sheet.

He added that South Korea should work to bolster deterrence while simultaneously seeking dialogue with North Korea and other relevant nations.

Following two summits in August and October between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, the two countries released a joint fact sheet outlining their agreements.

Under the agreements, the US committed to supporting South Korea in its efforts toward civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses. It also includes US approval for and its commitment to advancing Seoul's drive for nuclear-powered submarines.

Cho added that Seoul will hold talks with Washington on the submarines and uranium enrichment next year.

On Friday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung instructed officials to arrange a security-related ministers' meeting to better coordinate the government's North Korea policy, the presidential office said.

The instruction came after Lee attended closed-door policy briefings from the foreign and unification ministries, according to presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun.

Lee's instruction comes amid apparent policy direction differences between the ministries in their North Korea policies under the new administration.

The foreign ministry has traditionally emphasized the importance of consultation and coordination with Washington when dealing with Pyongyang, while the unification ministry has largely prioritized inter-Korean dialogue separate from US involvement.

Lee said differing views among ministries should be viewed positively, noting that each ministry having its own position helps broaden policy options when choosing diplomatic and security strategies, according to Kim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor