South Korean Foreign Minister arrives in India on maiden visit

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Foreign Minister of South Korea, Cho Hyun, arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening for his maiden visit to India.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended his greetings, noting that the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership remains strong and future-oriented.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Warm welcome to FM Cho Hyun of the Republic of Korea as he arrives in New Delhi on his maiden visit to India. India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership remains strong & geared towards the future."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1956406078293364794

Korea's Liberation Day coincides with India's Independence Day. Cho Hyun extended his greetings to India after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished him on the occasion.

In a post on X, he said, "Dear External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, thank you sincerely for your warm congratulations on Korea's National Liberation Day. Today is also India's Independence Day, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations. I look forward to further deepening the close friendship and cooperation between our two countries. I hope to see you soon!"

https://x.com/FMChoHyun/status/1956276432231129425

Jaishankar shared an old snippet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Kananaskis in Canada in June.

In a post on X, he said, "Heartfelt congratulations to FM Cho Hyun, the Government and the people of the Republic of Korea on their National Liberation Day. Look forward to welcoming you to India."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1956222228137435526

Marking the twin celebrations, the Korean Embassy in India released a video in which Korean diplomats conveyed Independence Day wishes in Hindi.

"Letter from the Korean Embassy on Independence Day, in Hindi. Watch as our Korean Diplomats at the Embassy wish you a Happy Independence Day," the Embassy said.

https://x.com/RokEmbIndia/status/1956183666834419769

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Seoul celebrated the 79th Independence Day.

https://x.com/IndiainROK/status/1956266430506393810

https://x.com/IndiainROK/status/1956267842200068128

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Indian diaspora in South Korea joyfully celebrated the 79th Independence Day at the Indian Embassy in Seoul. Ambassador Amit Kumar unfurled the Indian flag, read the Hon'ble President's Address to the Nation. The event featured vibrant cultural performances by the members of the Indian community. The captivating performances highlighted India's rich cultural heritage, with diaspora members delivering captivating performances that instilled pride and joy in the audience."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor