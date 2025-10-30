South Korean Lee, Canadian PM agree to bolster defence, security partnership

Gyeongju (South Korea), Oct 30 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held summit talks on Thursday and agreed to deepen their strategic partnership in defense, security and military intelligence sharing.

The two leaders welcomed the adoption of a joint statement between the two nations on a strategic partnership in security and defence to expand arms and defense cooperation.

"This landmark partnership provides a clear, action-oriented framework for accelerating defense cooperation, enhancing interoperability and readiness, strengthening defense industrial cooperation, and jointly contributing to regional and global stability," the statement said.

"It will support efforts to advance a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, support innovation and resilience in defense industries, and create new opportunities for Korean and Canadian workers and businesses," it added.

The summit took place during Carney's official visit to South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and other related events in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

The leaders also announced the conclusion of "substantive negotiations" over an agreement on the protection of military and defense classified information, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The agreement will provide a secure and trusted framework for the exchange and protection of classified information in support of deepening defense, security, and defence industrial cooperation," the statement said.

Upon entry into force, the agreement will provide the legal foundation for enhanced collaboration in defense procurement, defense industrial security, research and operational coordination, it noted.

The meeting marked their second summit following their talks in Canada on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in June, days after Lee took office.

Following the talks, Carney headed to nearby Geoje to tour Hanwha Ocean's shipyard, accompanied by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, the presidential office said.

Hanwha Ocean has been competing with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems of Germany to win Canada's submarine acquisition program, estimated to be worth up to 60 trillion won ($43.7 billion).

