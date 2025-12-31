South Korean PM encourages soldiers at front-line Army unit

Seoul, Dec 31 South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok visited a front-line Army unit near the inter-Korean border on Wednesday to inspect defence readiness and encourage troops, officials said.

Kim paid a visit to the Army's 9th Infantry Division of Baekma (White Horse), in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, just north of Seoul, according to his office.

Kim expressed gratitude for service members protecting the country, saying that people's daily lives can continue because of their efforts, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We, the government, will work harder to set this country on a firmer footing and encourage soldiers to nurture a strong sense of duty to the nation and to dream of your future work in society after your service," Kim said.

Kim also climbed a guard post to observe North Korea and walked along the barbed wire fence along the border with the North to review military readiness posture, his office added.

Earlier in October, South Korea's Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back underscored the importance of incorporating cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Wednesday to bolster surveillance operations in border areas, the defence ministry said.

Ahn made the call as he visited an observation post under the Army's 22nd Division in the eastern front-line area earlier in the day and inspected its AI-based surveillance system, according to the ministry.

"Establishing an AI-based surveillance operation system is the key to opening the door to building a smart and strong military," Ahn was quoted as saying.

The minister said using such systems can help the military restructure its troop resources to focus on operating other advanced weapons systems and increasing realistic combat training programs.

The military has been seeking to embrace more high-tech systems to sharpen its capabilities for future warfare and cope with declining troop resources.

Ahn, meanwhile, vowed to improve the working environment for soldiers, calling the task a top defence priority that cannot be put off further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor