South Korean Police to consider imposing travel ban on Yoon

Seoul, Dec 9 South Korean Police said on Monday they will consider imposing a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol to investigate him over charges related to his short-lived declaration of martial law last week.

Police also did not rule out questioning Yoon in person.

"There are no human or physical restrictions to the subject of an investigation," Woo Jong-soo, a senior police official, told reporters during a briefing, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon's declaration of martial law on last Tuesday, which deployed special forces troops onto the streets of Seoul, has plunged South Korea into a state of political upheaval and raised concerns among its significant diplomatic allies and neighbouring countries.

On Saturday, Yoon successfully avoided an attempt by the opposition to impeach him, as the majority of lawmakers from the ruling party abstained from participating in the parliamentary vote. Nevertheless, the opposition parties have pledged to introduce a new impeachment motion against him within this week.

