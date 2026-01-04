South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung begins four-day state visit to China

Beijing [China], January 4 : At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a state visit to China from January 4 to January 7, the Global Times, a prominent state-run Chinese media outlet, reported.

The visit comes days after Lee reaffirmed South Korea's respect for the One-China principle in an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, signalling Seoul's intent to strengthen relations with Beijing amid shifting regional dynamics, according to Global Times.

In the nearly 20-minute interview aired on January 2, Lee described the visit as an important opportunity to advance economic and diplomatic cooperation between the two neighbouring countries. The trip, confirmed by China's Foreign Ministry, marks Lee's first official state visit to China since assuming office.

Outlining his expectations, Lee said the visit could open a new phase in China-South Korea relations. He stressed that closer cooperation has become increasingly important amid global uncertainties, citing the deep historical, economic and geopolitical ties linking the two countries, Global Times reported.

Addressing the sensitive Taiwan issue, Lee reiterated that South Korea would continue to uphold the understanding reached when diplomatic relations were first established, maintaining its consistent position on the One-China principle.

Lee also highlighted the depth of economic interdependence between the two countries, saying expanded cooperation could benefit both sides, particularly in emerging sectors. He said he would lead an economic delegation of more than 200 business representatives to explore new areas of collaboration, including artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

Reflecting on shared history, Lee referred to common experiences such as resistance against Japanese aggression in the mid-20th century, underscoring the importance of learning from the past while promoting peaceful coexistence.

He further described South Korea's foreign policy as pragmatic and focused on improving national well-being, advocating a balanced approach that maintains alliances, including with the United States, while avoiding confrontation with China. Lee said deeper engagement with Beijing through sustained dialogue and cooperation would serve the long-term interests of both nations and contribute to stability in Northeast Asia.

The visit follows recent efforts by Seoul and Beijing to restore strategic cooperation after periods of friction, with the summit expected to reaffirm shared priorities and pursue tangible outcomes across political and economic areas, according to China News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor