South Korean President Lee, Japan's Ishiba set to hold summit talks in Busan

Seoul, Sep 29 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will hold summit talks with outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the southeastern city of Busan on September 30, in what would be the first visit in 21 years by a Japanese leader to a location other than Seoul, the presidential office said Monday.

Ishiba will make a two-day visit as a reciprocal trip following Lee's visit to Japan last month, marking the restoration of "shuttle diplomacy" between the two nations, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The summit talks will cover shared challenges, such as demographic changes and regional revitalisation," Wi said. "They will also have conversations on ways to expand future-oriented cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence and hydrogen energy."

Wi expressed hope that the summit will provide an opportunity for the two neighbours, which share similar positions and are cooperation partners amid the shifting global trade order, to expand the scope of dialogue.

Lee last met Ishiba in Tokyo last month, where he suggested holding their next summit in South Korea in a location other than Seoul.

It will be Ishiba's first visit to South Korea since he took office in October last year, and the first time in 21 years that a Japanese prime minister will visit a South Korean city other than Seoul.

The trip is expected to be Ishiba's final one to South Korea as prime minister, as he announced his resignation earlier this month.

The summit is expected to serve to reaffirm that Ishiba will continue to play an active role as a senior lawmaker in Japan in promoting the development and growth of bilateral relations even after leaving office, Wi added.

