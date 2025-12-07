South Korean President Lee nominates human rights lawyer as chief state auditor

Seoul, Dec 7 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has nominated human rights lawyer Kim Ho-cheol as the new chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), the presidential office said on Sunday.

Kim, an attorney at the law firm KlassHankyul, previously served as chairman of the Korean National Police Commission and co-representative of the Korea Federation for Environmental Movements, a leading environmental civic group, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim also served as president of Lawyers for a Democratic Society, a liberal lawyers' association, and as a member of the committee investigating suspicious deaths of soldiers.

"Kim is a leading human rights lawyer who has played a central role in safeguarding the public interest and social values," said Lee Kyu-yeon, presidential secretary for public relations and communication, in a briefing.

"He is expected to be the right person and a qualified expert to normalise the role of the BAI chief and restore its constitutional value of political neutrality, independence and public trust," Lee added.

Kim is set to go through a parliamentary confirmation hearing, though no date has been set yet. His nomination is subject to parliamentary approval.

Former BAI chief Choe Jae-hae retired last month after completing his four-year term. He faced an impeachment motion last December but remained in office after the Constitutional Court dismissed the case.

The BAI has been at the centre of a political controversy in recent years, with critics claiming the institution had been used for politically motivated audits under previous administrations.

Last week, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials raided the BAI over a contentious audit carried out during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration.

Earlier in November, Lee Jae Myung urged the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to faithfully carry out its original duties, expressing regret that the spy agency had been misused for political purposes in past administrations, the presidential office said.

Lee made the remarks during his first visit to the NIS since taking office in June. It also marks his first visit to a government agency for a policy briefing, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

"It is regrettable that the vast majority of you are doing your best for the nation and our people. Yet, there are exceptional situations where the agency has been politically misused, including fabricated espionage cases. When that happens, all employees end up being criticised," Lee said. "I hope such things will never happen again."

Lee said he chose the NIS as the first government agency to visit in order to underscore its importance.

"I believe that intelligence operations have a profound impact on the nation's governance," he said. "I hope that you will continue to faithfully carry out the roles entrusted to you, so that the NIS becomes a respected institution."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor