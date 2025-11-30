South Korean President Lee to deliver special address on 1st anniversary of martial law declaration

Seoul, Nov 30 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will deliver a special address later this week to mark the first anniversary of his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law, highlighting the public's role in restoring democracy, the presidential office said on Sunday.

Presidential Secretary for Communication and Public Relations, Lee Kyu-yeon, said the address, slated for Wednesday, will underscore "the people's efforts in transforming a moment of extreme chaos into peace" through their rallies.

Following the address, Lee will hold a press conference with about 80 foreign journalists under the theme "A Renewed Democracy: One Year On," Yonhap News Agency reported.

"(President Lee) will reaffirm the restoration of Korea's democracy to the international community and deliver a message of national unity in the press conference," the Secretary told reporters.

Lee will also host a luncheon with five key figures of the three powers -- National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, Constitutional Court chief Kim Sang-hwan, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and National Election Commission Chair Roh Tae-ak -- to reflect on the meaning of the martial law and discuss future tasks, the secretary said.

On the night of December 3 last year, Yoon declared martial law in a live address from the presidential office, claiming the opposition party was paralysing state affairs and that emergency measures were needed to root out pro-North Korea forces and defend the constitutional order.

Thousands of citizens took to the streets with nothing but K-pop glow sticks after the surprise martial law declaration that jolted the nation's hard-won democracy, rushing out as armed troops moved to seal off the National Assembly.

A year later, South Korea has restored political order and returned to normalcy, emerging as a notable example of democratic resilience despite the deep social divisions exposed by the crisis.

