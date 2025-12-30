South Korean President Lee to make State Visit to China next week for summit with Xi Jinping

Seoul, Dec 30 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will make a State Visit to China early next week for summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday, with the leaders expected to discuss ways to strengthen strategic cooperation and bilateral economic ties.

Lee is scheduled to depart for Beijing on Sunday for summit talks with Xi. On next Tuesday, Lee will travel to Shanghai before returning home on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The meeting will be the leaders' second since their first summit talks on Nov. 1 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.

It marks Lee's first visit to China since taking office in June and the first state visit to China by a South Korean president since 2017.

Their first meeting in two months is expected to build on the momentum toward fully restoring "strategic cooperative partnership" between the two nations, according to the spokesperson.

"They are expected to discuss ways to produce tangible results that directly benefit people in both countries, including cooperation in supply chain investments, the digital economy and responses to transnational crime," Kang said.

The planned visit comes as Lee has pledged to manage relations with China -- South Korea's largest trading partner and a key economic backer of North Korea -- in a stable manner, amid Seoul's efforts to bring Pyongyang back to the dialogue table.

Seoul has urged Beijing to play a constructive role in fostering conditions for the resumption of dialogue with North Korea, with China reaffirming its commitment to stability on the Korean Peninsula.

While in Shanghai, Lee will mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Korean independence hero Kim Gu (1876-1949) and the centennial anniversary of the establishment of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea in the city.

Kim was a key leader of the independence movement during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule and served as president of the provisional government in Shanghai.

Lee is also scheduled to attend business events aimed at boosting partnerships between venture and startup companies from the two countries, Kang said.

The two countries plan to sign several memorandums of understanding covering a range of cooperation areas during the visit, she added, noting that further details will be released later.

According to industry sources, a large-scale business delegation led by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is expected to accompany Lee on the trip.

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo are also likely to join the delegation organized by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the sources said.

