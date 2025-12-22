South Korean President Lee vows to expand welfare support for senior citizens

Seoul, Dec 22 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday pledged to expand welfare support for senior citizens, expressing gratitude to the elderly generation for their contribution to the nation's economic development and democratization.

Lee made the remarks during a luncheon meeting with representatives of the Korean Senior Citizens' Association, noting that South Korea officially entered a super-aged society this year, with people aged 65 and older accounting for more than 20 per cent of the population.

"Policies for older adults are no longer just about seniors. They're policies for everyone," he said, Yonhap News Agency reported. "The government is rolling out a range of measures so seniors can enjoy healthy and dignified later years."

He highlighted the launch of a nationwide, customised care system integrating medical, nursing and caregiving services, set to take effect in March, along with a hike in basic pension payments and the expansion of senior employment programs.

To further expand senior welfare, Lee said the government plans to gradually expand National Health Insurance coverage to include caregiving costs at nursing homes.

"We will strengthen the welfare safety net while making a major shift to help seniors put their experience and wisdom to use as valuable social assets," he said.

During the meeting, Lee thanked the older generation for their dedication and sacrifice in transforming the country from a war-ravaged nation after the 1950-53 Korean War into an economic powerhouse and a vibrant democracy with growing soft power.

He said this year marks a "watershed" in South Korea's history, as the country overcame a democratic crisis following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law attempt last December and returned to a normal course.

"We are fully aware that the nation's achievements in the economy, politics and culture are built on the sacrifice and dedication of our seniors," Lee said. "You walked with us through industrialisation and democratisation, and we are deeply grateful for your hard work."

