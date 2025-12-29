South Korean President says budget minister nominee needs to clarify remarks over ex-President Yoon's martial law bid

Seoul, Dec 29 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Monday that his nominee for budget minister needs to clarify her remarks in support of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid, a presidential spokesperson said.

Lee Hye-hoon, a former three-term lawmaker from the conservative camp and a veteran economist, was named Sunday as the first minister of the soon-to-be-launched Ministry of Planning and Budget. The choice came as a surprise, as she had previously made comments supporting Yoon's martial law attempt, taken part in rallies opposing his impeachment, and spoken out against President Lee's push for expansionary fiscal policy and cash handout programs.

Addressing the controversy, President Lee said the nominee should clarify her position on her past remarks about Yoon's martial law and make it clear that she intends to sever ties with those issues, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters, Yonhap News Agency reported.

President Lee also emphasised the importance of resolving differences through dialogue in order to craft better policies.

"It is necessary to coordinate differing views and come up with better ideas through the process," he was quoted as saying.

Her nomination will go through a parliamentary confirmation hearing, although the president can proceed with the appointment regardless of the outcome.

The pick has also drawn a strong backlash from the main opposition People Power Party, which ousted Lee from the party shortly after Sunday's announcement, accusing her of accepting the post while still serving as chair of a party constituency committee in Seoul.

The new budget ministry will be placed under the prime minister's office as part of a government reorganization bill set to take effect in January.

Under the new structure, the Ministry of Finance and Economy will serve as the government's policy control tower, while the newly created ministry will handle budget allocation and mid- to long-term economic strategy.

