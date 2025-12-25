South Korean President wishes everyone warm Christmas, pledges to improve their lives

Seoul, Dec 25 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday wished everyone a warm Christmas and vowed to do his best to improve people's lives in the coming year.

In a Christmas message posted on his official Facebook page, Lee wrote, "I hope you all have a joyful day today with your loved ones.

"I will do my best to bring warmth and hope to everyone's daily lives in the new year," he added.

The president also reflected on the meaning of Christmas, noting that Jesus Christ "spent his life with those who were suffering and sick."

"I think his life represents the true meaning of Christmas that we should all remember," he said.

Lee wished everyone a meaningful Christmas -- a day when people find comfort and courage to move forward, Yonhap news agency reported.

Christmas marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and is observed every year on December 25. It is a global festival known for its themes of hope, peace, forgiveness, and love.

The history of Christmas goes back many centuries and reflects a blend of Christian beliefs and ancient winter traditions. Christmas is celebrated on 25 December to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, whom Christians believe to be the Son of God. However, the Bible does not mention the exact date of Jesus’ birth. Early Christians chose this date to align with existing winter festivals that were already widely celebrated.

In ancient Rome, festivals like Saturnalia were held in late December to celebrate the winter solstice, a time when days began to grow longer again. These festivals included feasting, gift-giving, and joyful gatherings. Similarly, many European cultures celebrated the return of light during the darkest time of the year. Over time, Christian leaders adopted and reinterpreted these traditions to help spread Christianity.

Today, Christmas is celebrated not only as a religious occasion but also as a cultural festival that promotes values of love, peace, generosity, and togetherness across different communities worldwide.

