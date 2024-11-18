South Korean President Yoon arrives in Brazil to attend G20 summit

Rio De Janeiro, Nov 18 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit, a multilateral forum representing the world's major economies.

Yoon flew from Lima to Rio de Janeiro to participate in the G20 summit slated for Monday and Tuesday, Yonhap new agency reported.

On the first day, Yoon will join the launch of the Global Alliance for Hunger and Poverty and outline South Korea's contributions to addressing global hunger.

On Tuesday, he will propose global initiatives to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy during a G20 session.

The G20 includes 19 major economies, the European Union and the African Union. It represents 85 per cent of the global gross domestic product, 75 per cent of international trade and around 80 per cent of the world's population.

